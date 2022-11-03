PRODUCTION: Danis Tanović Shoots TV Series Frust

BELGRADE: Belgrade-based Firefly Productions has started the production of the TV series Frust, a dark comedy thriller directed by Academy Award-winner Danis Tanović. The 6 x 55-minute series is created by Srđan Vuletić and Gabor Krigler.

Vedran is a not quite young writer, constantly craving attention or appreciation. When he accidentally kills a criminal who terrorised his neighbourhood, the unknown killer is publicly proclaimed a righteous avenger and becomes a local superstar overnight. Without the courage to reveal his identity, Vedran's frustration only grows. He makes a decision that changes his life: he will continue his hush-hush campaign.

Danis Tanović is directing from a script written by Srđan Vuletić, Gabor Krigler and the story collaborator Eszter Angyalosy. The main roles are played by: Deni Mešić, Dunja Stojanović, Ermin Sijamija, Anđela Jovanović, Alban Ukaj, Aleksandar Dimitrijević and Milena Radulović.

Firefly Productions is producing with Bosnian SCCA / PRO.BA as the executive producer.

The shooting started on location in Sarajevo on 23 October 2022 and is expected to wrap by the end of December 2022. The series is expected to be aired during the course of 2023.

So far, Firefly Productions has produced several popular TV series such as Tycoon / Tajkun directed by Miroslav Terzić, Underneath / Močvara directed by Oleg Novković, The Clan directed by Boban Skerlić, The Family directed by Bojan Vuletić, No Trespassing directed by Milan Karadžić, Black Wedding / Crnasvadba directed by Nemanja Ćipranić, Block 27 / Blok 27 directed by Milica Tomović and Momir Milošević, and Strange Kind of Loves / Čudneljubavi directed by Nikola Kojo.

Production Information:

Producer:

Firefly Productions (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Danis Tanović

Creators: Srđan Vuletić, Gabor Krigler

Scriptwriters: SrđanVuletić, Gabor Krigler and the story collaborator Eszter Angyalosy

DoP: Erol Zubčević

Cast: Deni Mešić, Dunja Stojanović, Ermin Sijamija, Anđela Jovanović, Alban Ukaj, Aleksandar Dimitrijević, Milena Radulović