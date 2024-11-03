MGM+ Drama Series Robin Hood to Be Shot in Serbia

BELGRADE: The ten-episode series Robin Hood, coming from Lionsgate Television and set to premiere on MGM+ later in 2025, will start shooting at the PFI studio near Belgrade in February 2025.

In addition to the studio, the series will be filmed in numerous locations throughout Serbia.

Robin Hood was created and produced by Jonathan English, who has lived and worked in Serbia for the past decade, contributing to the Serbian film industry.

“I am very proud of the film and television industry in Serbia and all its achievements, and I believe that Robin Hood will only further put Serbia on the map where it is an important international film location and production partner," said Jonathan English in a statement.

John Glenn and Jonathan English are writers and executive producers of the series, along with Hidden Pictures' Todd Lieberman.

The production will closely cooperate with Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of The Republic of Serbia, the City of Belgrade, and all state institutions that help in the making of films throughout Serbia.