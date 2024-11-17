BOX OFFICE: Serbian Debut Feature Isolation Tops Domestic Charts

BELGRADE: The mystery thriller Isolation directed by Marko Backović has reigned in the local domestic box office charts with 56,430 admissions and 283,047 EUR / 33,111,253 RSD gross since the beginning of its cinema distribution on 31 October 2024.

Staring popular Serbian actor Miloš Biković, the film is a coproduction between Serbia and the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

In Serbia the film is distributed by Art Vista, currently in 75 prints.

Isolation / Izolacija was produced by Archangel Digital, Livada Produkcija, LMC and Talking Wolf Productions, with support from Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Telekom Srbija and the Audiovisual Center of the Republic of Srpska.

Researcher Jovan arrives at a remote scientific station deep in the forest to monitor wildlife and maintain the cameras tracking them. At first, the solitude seems like an ideal escape from civilisation, but soon he becomes disturbed by inexplicable events: ominous sounds in the night, mysterious phone calls, and the figure of a stranger appearing on the camera footage. As time passes, Jovan realises he is not alone.

Marko Backović wrote the script together with Marko Jocić. Besides Miloš Biković in the leading role, the cast includes Miodrag Miki Krstović, Milena Predić, Milutin Dapčević, Mladen Andrejević, Marko Mak Pantelić, Anđela Jovanović and Alisa Lacko.

Prior to Isolation, another Serbian feature film topped the local box office charts. Sports melodrama First Class – Gear Up! / Prva klasa – pun gas! directed by Vladimir Mića Popović has reached 49,634 admissions and 251,358 EUR / 29,404,246 RSD gross since 17 October 2024. The film was produced by Cinemašina and Film plus Pictures, and it is distributed by Delius Film.