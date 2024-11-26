PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Momir Milošević Shoots Horror Film Soap

BELGRADE: Young Serbian director Momir Milošević (1989) is currently in production with Soap / Sapun. His sophomore feature, which he is also producing, is a horror film supported by Film Center Serbia .

Caught in the mournful aftermath of an industrial crisis, a troubled official visits the remaining factories he is meant to shut down. He starts searching the locale for his missing relative, with the help of a 17-year-old fixated on soap.

„Soap is a melancholic horror film set in a shifted reality in the near future, and revolving around the fear that a mysterious factory in the hills makes soap out of people. Reminiscent of The Twilight Zone, this atmospheric and unsettling story of loneliness and loss of identity, grounded in realism and human drama, subtly incorporates elements of horror to serve as a metaphor for washing away responsibility toward human life. When conceiving the idea for the film, I started with the question: how can I introduce horror into the everyday, and build upon frightening real-life situations, incorporating fiction to make it perfectly integrated and convincing within the confinements of a cinema verité aesthetic?“ Momir Milošević told FNE.

Milošević also penned the script. The cast consists of Nikola Šurbanović, Miona Ilov, Aleksej Bjelogrlić, Milica Krstić and Marija Đelić.

Momir Milošević is producing through Serbia's Kanal production house, with a support of approximately 214,000 EUR / 25 m RSD granted by Cinnamon Films in September 2023.

The filming is currently taking place in a small southern Serbian town and its surrounding hills. The principal photography will end in early December 2024.

This is Milošević's second horror film, after Open Wound / Otvorena (2016, produced by Serbia’s Cinnamon Films, UK’s TK Films Limited and Talib Alkhudairy). He also directed three (out of six episodes) of the first season of Serbian drama TV series Block 27 / Blok 27 (2022, produced by Firefly Production and Telekom Serbija).

Production Information:

Producer:

Kanal (Serbia)

Momir Milošević: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Momir Milošević

Scriptwriter: Momir Milošević

DoP: Pavle Pavlović

Editor: Ana Žugić

Production designer: Livija Mikic

Costume designer: Teodora Bjeković

Sound designer: Dane Vlaisavljević

Cast: Nikola Šurbanović, Miona Ilov, Aleksej Bjelogrlić, Milica Krstić, Marija Đelić