PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Luka Mihailović in Postproduction with Sophomore Feature The Claim

BELGRADE: Young Serbian director Luka Mihailović has recently begun postproduction of his sophomore feature, the independent production The Claim. His debut feature Indigo Crystal had nearly 120,000 admissions in 2023 and landed seventh in the annual box office charts.

Laki, an unemployed 25-year-old art history graduate, decides to enjoy his independence at his great-grandfather's cottage in a forest. Anxiety, sleep paralysis and paranoia follow him even in idyllic nature, and the feeling that someone is constantly watching him grows. Things change when Lucky learns that he is the owner of the land that can change his life from the roots. Along the way he falls in love, but the feeling that someone is chasing him does not disappear in a small village where a murder once happened.

Luka Mihailović penned the script.

The main cast of The Claim / Tapija includes Denis Murić, Teodora Dragićević, Andrija Kuzmanović, Vladimir Kovačević and Milan Pelivanović.

„Much alike Indigo Crystal, The Claim is a project written for the production under private conditions (my family cottage) in the hope that I will break the 'curse' of the second film as soon as possible. This project, precisely because of the production conditions, was initially conceived as a B horror film from the late 70s and early 80s. A genre breakthrough that can bring freshness to the cinema repertoire, with a simple coming-of-age story with a clear plot and real film heroes,“ Luka Mihailović told FNE.

Apollon is producing and Double Taurus Productions is the line producer.

The shooting, having taken place mainly on the locations in the village of Kozarica, started on 11 November 2024 and wrapped on 29 November. No budget details have been disclosed so far and no release date has been announced at this point.

Indigo Crystal / Indigo Kristal was produced by Archangel Studios and coproduced by Režim in cooperation with the RTS – Radio Television Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, the Municipality of Šabac and the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Apollon (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Luka Mihailović

Scriptwriter: Luka Mihailović

DoP: Vladimir Đurić

Editor: Matija Đukanović

Cast: Denis Murić, Teodora Dragićević, Andrija Kuzmanović, Vladimir Kovačević, Milan Pelivanović, Snežana Jeremić, Miloš Đurović, Ljiljana Stjepanović, Toma Trifunović, Deana Kostić, Marko Marković, Dimitrije Ilić