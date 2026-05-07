PRODUCTION: Marko Nikolić in Final Stages of Postproduction with Long Live the Factory!

BELGRADE: Serbian director Marko Nikolić is in final postproduction with his 80-minute documentary Long Live the Factory! / Fabrika ne sme da stane, a coproduction between Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina supported by Film Center Serbia and the Audio-visual Centre of the Republic of Srpska .

Long Live the Factory! is about the former giant of the Yugoslav chemical industry and the memories of its workers. The found archive, consisting of tens of thousands of slides and negatives, becomes the entrance to a world that no longer exists. Through images and testimonies, the representative of the new generation, Aleksandar Kostić, explores the border between real experience and collective nostalgia, trying to understand why the factory still lives in stories as a myth, a trauma or a lost ideal.

“Through the story of a former industrial giant, this film explores collective memory (which we treat as a rebellion) even as the physical traces of the past world begin to disappear. The voices of former workers tell us that the legacy of the former factory is not only in its ruins, but above all in the people who use its experience as strength and knowledge. It is precisely in the ability to create new meaning from memory that the possibility of victory and space for the future that we have created from our own past lies”, said Marko Nikolić for FNE. Nikolić also penned the script.

Nebojša Miljković is producing through Serbia’s Talas film in coproduction with Nikola Đaković through Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Didaskalija and Marko Stanković through Serbia’s Stanković i sinovi.

The budget is approximately 66,000 EUR, Marko Nikolić also said.

The film was shot over the period of 2022 - 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

Talas film (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Didaskalija (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Stanković i sinovi (Serbia )

Credits:

Director: Marko Nikolić

Scriptwriter: Marko Nikolić

DoP: Obrad Kokotović

Editors: Aleksandar Jurić, Saša Karakaš Šikanić

Composer: Janja Lončar

Sound designer: Miloš Drobnjaković