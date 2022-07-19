PRODUCTION: Tomáš Krúpa Shoots Slovak/French/Austrian Eco Doc

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Tomáš Krúpa has started production on his creative documentary We Have to Survive / Musíme prežiť. The Slovak/French/Austrian coproduction captures stories about climatic change impacts from four different corners of the world, while keeping the lowest possible Carbon footprint.

„By choosing local stories, we strive for social and ethnic diversity. We want to have representatives of different races and cultures so that the film has a global narrative value. The mosaic story structure will allow the viewer to look into the lives of several characters and their families in places where the climate change has been going on for a long time”, Tomáš Krúpa told FNE.

The development of the 100-minute documentary started at the end of 2019 and was slowed down by the pandemic. The production is planned for three years. The shooting started on location in USA and Mongolia, while Greenland and Australia are still in the scouting phase.

We Have to Survive is meant to be a message about how global warming affects everyday life. The main idea is that there is no predetermined destiny, only the future that we create. The effects of heat, drought, expanding deserts and floods are the main elements the film deals with.

„We are trying to implement the project with the lowest possible Carbon footprint, that is why we approached an ecoexpert, with whom we monitor the Carbon data during the production. We try to eliminate them and eventually compensate for CO2 offsets”, Tomáš Krúpa also said.

The film is produced by Krúpa´s Hailstone, in coproduction with Yuzu Productions (France), Golden Girls Filmproduction (Austria), the Radio and Television Slovakia, ARTE G.E.I.E. (France) and Puls4 (Austria).

With support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the CNC and PROCIREP (France), the producers have already covered about 70% of the estimated budget of 713,000 EUR.

The completion of the film is planned for 2025. FILMTOPIA will release it in Slovakia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Hailstone (Slovakia)

Tomáš Krúpa: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Yuzu Productions (France)

Golden Girls Filmproduction (Austria)

Radio and Television Slovakia

ARTE G.E.I.E. (France)

PULS4 (Austria)

Credits:

Director: Tomáš Krúpa

Scriptwriter: Tomáš Krúpa

DOPs: Ondřej Szollos, Martin Čech

Editor: Peter Kudlička

Sound: Miloš Hanzély