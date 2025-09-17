FNE Oscar Watch 2026: Slovenia Selects Little Trouble Girls as Oscar Bid

LJUBLJANA: Urška Djukić’s debut feature Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica has been chosen as the Slovenian candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, and Serbia.

This intimate coming-of-age drama won the FIPRESCI award in the Perspectives competition of the 75th Berlinale. Other awards include Best Cinematography at the Tribeca Film Festival, Golden Arena for Best Editing at the Pula Film Festival, and the Award for International Cinema (Best International Debut) at the Jerusalem Film Festival.

It was sold to the USA as well UK and several European countries.

Little Trouble Girls is a story about a shy and sensitive teenager Lucia, who navigates between the expectations of society and the discovery of her own sexuality.

The cast includes newcomers Jara Sofija Ostan and Mina Švajger, joined by the renowned Slovenian actors Saša Tabaković, Nataša Burger, Vincenc Lotos Šparovec, Brane Završan and Saša Pavček.

The film was produced by Spok Films (Slovenia) in coproduction with Staragara IT (Italy), 365 Films (Croatia), Non Aligned Films (Serbia), Nosorogi and OINK (both Slovenia), and having the French company Sister as associate producer.

The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual award of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.