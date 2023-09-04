PRODUCTION: Action-Packed Croatian TV Series The Highlands Enters Postproduction

The series follows the adventures of the Croatian mountain rescue service. Each 45-minute episode shows one typically dangerous intervention, but also focuses on the personal stories and relations within the team.
“For some time we wanted to make a series whose main characters will be heroes. Thinking about the services that are the most positive examples in Croatia, we realised that it will hardly be the police or the health system, as it is in Western countries, because they simply do not have such a positive image here. On the other hand, Croatian mountain rescue service members are people who are mostly volunteers, who save lives in their spare time, and are famous for presenting their work in a very humorous and creative way on the social media. The real rescuers mentored our team throughout the process and are very happy with the result”, said creator Daniel Pek.
Only four days after the final shoot in the Croatian mountain area of Gorski Kotar, the first two episodes of The Highlands were presented in the Avant Premiere Series programme of the Sarajevo Film Festival 2023.
The series will have its premiere on Croatian Television in the autumn of 2024.
Production Information:
Producer:
Antitalent (Croatia)
Credits:
Creators: Maja Pek-Brünjes, Danijel Pek
Directors: Mladen Dizdar, Aldo Tardozzi, Radislav Jovanov Gonzo
Writers: Maja Pek-Brünjes, Dora Šustić, Daria Stilin, Rene Gallo
DoP: Ivan Zadro
Cast: Kristijan Petelin, Sandra Lončarić, Ugo Korani, Dinka Vuković, Jasmin Mekić, Lucija Rukavina, Barbara Nola, Aleksandar Cvjetković, Romina Tonković