PRODUCTION: Action-Packed Croatian TV Series The Highlands Enters Postproduction

ZAGREB: The 22-episode TV series The Highlands created by Maja Pek-Brünjes and Danijel Pek, and produced by Antitalent for the Croatian Radiotelevision is now in postproduction. The series directed by Mladen Dizdar, Aldo Tardozzi and Radislav Jovanov Gonzo was filmed for 98 days from May to August 2023.

The series follows the adventures of the Croatian mountain rescue service. Each 45-minute episode shows one typically dangerous intervention, but also focuses on the personal stories and relations within the team.

“For some time we wanted to make a series whose main characters will be heroes. Thinking about the services that are the most positive examples in Croatia, we realised that it will hardly be the police or the health system, as it is in Western countries, because they simply do not have such a positive image here. On the other hand, Croatian mountain rescue service members are people who are mostly volunteers, who save lives in their spare time, and are famous for presenting their work in a very humorous and creative way on the social media. The real rescuers mentored our team throughout the process and are very happy with the result”, said creator Daniel Pek.

Only four days after the final shoot in the Croatian mountain area of Gorski Kotar, the first two episodes of The Highlands were presented in the Avant Premiere Series programme of the Sarajevo Film Festival 2023.

The series will have its premiere on Croatian Television in the autumn of 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Antitalent (Croatia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Daniel Pek: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Creators: Maja Pek-Brünjes, Danijel Pek

Directors: Mladen Dizdar, Aldo Tardozzi, Radislav Jovanov Gonzo

Writers: Maja Pek-Brünjes, Dora Šustić, Daria Stilin, Rene Gallo

DoP: Ivan Zadro

Cast: Kristijan Petelin, Sandra Lončarić, Ugo Korani, Dinka Vuković, Jasmin Mekić, Lucija Rukavina, Barbara Nola, Aleksandar Cvjetković, Romina Tonković