PRODUCTION: Turkish TV Series Shoots in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: Turkish public broadcaster TRT is shooting the TV series Balkan Lullaby / Balkan Ninnisi in Skopje, directed by Doğan Ümit Karaca and serviced by the Macedonian company City Star Production. The first episode of the series already aired on TRT 1 on 21 June 2022.

Producer Bogdan Joncevski is providing services through City Star, while Katerina Gabunija is a production coordinator. The Macedonian professionals include Milan Pavlovski as production manager, Slavcho Gjorgjievski as location manager and Aleksandar Hristovski as set manager.

The ambitious series began filming on several locations in Skopje on 15 May 2022 and the shooting of the first episode wrapped on 10 June 2022. One hundred 45-minute episodes are planned to be broadcast.

Balkan Lullaby tells the story of the struggle of two young people from different nationalities to achieve the impossible for the sake of their love in Skopje, which remained an Ottoman city for 600 years and where Turks and Albanians lived on one side and Macedonians on the other.

The screenplay is penned by Uğur Uzunok, Nurullah Zengin, Abdülhamid Işık and Esma Koç. Alper Atakan is composing the music for the series. Veteran actors Erdal Özyağcılar and Özlem Türkad share the leading roles with Emre Bey and Merih Öztürk in the series, alongside Hakan Boyav, Can Kolukısa, Suzan Akbelge, Sarp Bozkurt, Gözde Çığacı, Deniz Gürkan, Emine Halil, Burak Rahman, Süleyman Kara, Kaan Turgut and Erban Saban.

Yalçın Arı and Uğur Uzunok are producing through Nebula Film Yapım in collaboration with Mes Academi.

Turkish distributor Mistco is handling the international distribution.