PRODUCTION: Minos Papas Shoots Cypriot/Macedonian/US Motherwitch

Margarita Zachariou as Eleni on the set of Motherwitch by Minos Papas

SKOPJE: Cypriot writer/director Minos Papas is currently shooting his third feature film Motherwitch / Dodecameron. The film is a coproduction between Cyprus, North Macedonia and the United States.

Eleni, an outcast painter, tries to resurrect her dead children, but instead unleashes a demonic spirit of grief and mourning. The script penned by Minos Papas, Nikolas Kouroumtzis and Euripides Dikaios is based on the Cypriot Folklore of the Kalikantzari.

The cast is led by Margarita Zachariou and Miltos Yerolemou, and it also includes Jason Hughes, Athos Antoniou and Danae Katsameni.

Constantinos Nikiforou of Cypriot’s Caretta Films is producing the film in coproduction with Darko Popov through North Macedonia’s Focus Pocus and Minos Papas through USA’s Cyprian Films, New York, and Side-Street Studios.

The project is supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture, Cyprus and the North Macedonia Film Agency, Savvas Liasis, The Bayha Group and Michael Borrelli.

The total budget is 1,700,000 EUR, Darko Popov told FNE.

The international crew includes Cypriot production designer Marios Neocleous and Macedonian SFX make-up artist Goran Ignjatovski.

Motherwitch is being shot on location around Cyprus by US cinematographer Jack McDonald. The shooting started on 4 March 2024 and will continue until 15 April 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Caretta Films (Cyprus)

Coproducers:

Focus Pocus (North Macedonia)

Cyprian Films, New York (USA)

Side-Street Studios (USA)

Credits:

Director: Minos Papas

Screenwriters: Minos Papas, Nikolas Kouroumtzis, Euripides Dikaios

DoP: Jack McDonald

Production designer: Marios Neocleous

SFX make-up artist: Goran Ignjatovski

Cast: Margarita Zachariou, MiltosYerolemou, Jason Hughes, Athos Antoniou, Danae Katsameni, Sifis Katsoulakis