PRODUCTION: American/Serbian Feature Film Hell Hole In Production in Serbia

BELGRADE: Hell Hole directed by John Adams and Toby Poser is currently in production in Serbia. This is the fourth in a row American/Serbian coproduction made under the brand “Blood and Honey Pictures”, launched by Miloš Đukelić from Serbia's Red Production for the production of small independent horror films.

The discovery by a fracking crew of a living French soldier from the campaigns of Napoleon in an isolated valley leads to misunderstandings that unleash a dormant monster in the French host. With the crew trapped on the mountain and questioning who to trust, the monster runs rampant searching for a new perfect host.

John Adams and Toby Poser penned the script. The cast includes American and Serbian actors: Toby Poser, John Adams, Max Portham, Olivera Peruničić, Aleksandar Trmčić, Petar Arsić, Bruno Veljanovski, Marko Vučković, Joana Knežević and Ivan Đorđević.

The film continues the co-operation between Miloš Đukelić and Vladimir Đukelić from the Serbian Red Production and Justin Martell and Matt Manjouriedes from zero liability LLC (USA). The producers are: Seager Dixon, Justin Martell, Matt Manjourides, Miloš Đukelić, Ksenija Tomović Đukelić,Vladimir Đukelić. Miljan Gogić, Ivana Panić and Marc Windon are associate producers. No budget details have been disclosed so far.

Red Production is also handling the local services. The film will apply for the Serbian cash rebates.

The shooting started on the Rtanj Mountains in Serbia on 22 December 2022 and is expected to wrap by 28 January 2023. The VFX and postproduction are planned to be done in Serbia.

Production Information:

Producer:

zero liability LLC (USA)

Coproducer:

Red Production (Serbia)

Credits:

Directors: John Adams, Toby Poser

Scriptwriters: John Adams, Toby Poser

DoP: Sean Dahlberg

Creature design and SFX: Todd Masters

Cast: Toby Poser, John Adams, Max Portham, Olivera Peruničić, Aleksandar Trmčić, Petar Arsić, Bruno Veljanovski, Marko Vučković, Joana Knežević, Ivan Đorđević