PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Siniša Cvetić In Postproduction with Sophomore Feature Lilacs

BELGRADE: Young Serbian director Siniša Cvetić is in postproduction with his sophomore feature Lilacs / Jorgovani, whose shooting wrapped in late December 2022. The independent production is Cvetić’s second feature collaboration with Belgrade-based Košutnjak Film .

Igor (Ivan Bosiljčić) and Katarina (Sloboda Mićalović), the main actor and actress of a melodrama TV show, are an item both on and off the screen. Blinded by flashes and deafened by applause, they neither heard nor saw each other for a long time. Until the awards ceremony for the best TV show of the year, where the whole team will gather and discover that dirty laundry smells even more if it is branded.

Cvetić directed from a script written by David Jakovljević. The stellar cast includes Sloboda Mićalović, Ivan Bosiljčić, Mima Karadžić, Gordan Kičić and Nebojša Dugalić, among others.

Lilacs is produced by creative director Slobodan Terzić and Zoran Janković, the owner of Košutnjak Film, which also produced Cvetić and Jakovljević’s debut feature Usekovanje (winner of best director and the Audience Award at the Moscow Film Festival 2022).

Lilacs was prepared and shot from August to December 2022. The approximate budget is 500,000 EUR.

The premiere is set for the autumn of 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Košutnjak Film (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Siniša Cvetić

Scriptwriter: David Jakovljević

DoP: Zoran Jovanović

Cast: Sloboda Mićalović, Ivan Bosiljčić, Mima Karadžić, Gordan Kičić, Nebojša Dugalić, Isidora Janković, Jovan Jovanović, Jana Bjelica, Pavle Čemerikić, Nenad Okanović, Vahid Džanković