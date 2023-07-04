PRODUCTION: Maja Novaković in Postproduction with Serbian/Belgian Hybrid Documentary

At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking by Maja Novaković

BELGRADE: Young director Maja Novaković is in postproduction with her docufiction At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking / Ko će pokucati na vrata mog doma, a coproduction between Serbia and Belgium, which was supported by Film Center Serbia in 2022.

An elderly man wanders through cold regions to soothe his sorrow. He seeks solace in conversation and finds it by confessing his woes and deepest feelings to his constant companion.

„This is a film about alienation and coldness; the coldness of the landscape and the coldness of the people. This is a film about a man, loss and love for Bosnian hills and horses. Like my short film Then Comes the Evening, it is also set in the landscape of Eastern Bosnia. I feel the safest and most comfortable when I tell seemingly small stories from my environment, because I understand and feel the atmosphere, the spirit of people and places,“ Maja Novaković, who wrote the script together with Jonathan Hourigan, said in a statement.

She is also the cinematographer and co-editor, and she is also producing through Serbia’s Kinorasad in coproduction with Seafarer Films (Belgium).

Sara D'hanens is the coproducer, Skye Fitzgerald is executive producer and Nikica Novaković is associate producer.

The project was pitched and presented at IDFAcademy 2022 and Beldocs Pitching Forum 2023, where it won the Al Jazeera Balkans Award as well as the Forgrade Postproduction Award.

At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking was shot in January 2020, March 2021, January 2022 and January 2023 on locations in Jasenova, Srebrenica and Pobrđe, Bratunac, in the eastern region of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 80-minute film is expected to be completed during the first half of 2024.

Maja Novaković’s previous film, the Oscar-qualifying short documentary Then Comes the Evening / A sad se spušta veče (2019), premiered in the Official Competition of Vision du Réel in Nyon and received 53 international awards.

Production Information:

Producer:

Kinorasad (Serbia)

Maja Novaković: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer: Seafarer Films (Belgium)

Credits:

Director: Maja Novaković

Scriptwriters: Maja Novaković, Jonathan Hourigan

DoP: Maja Novaković

Editors: Maja Novaković, Nebojša Petrović

Composer: Szilárd Mezei

Cast: Emin Bektić, Andrej Božilović