PRODUCTION: Bulgarian Helmer Todor Chapkanov in Postproduction with Serbian/Bulgarian/Moldavian MEGDAN: Between Water and Fire

BELGRADE: Bulgarian director Todor Chapkanov is currently in postproduction with MEGDAN: Between Water and Fire / MEGDAN: Između vode i vatre, a sports drama he is also coproducing. The film is a coproduction of Serbia, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova.

The story follows a disco security guard who is nearing the end of his martial arts career, but also has to pay a moral debt from the past.

Aleksa Balašević, the producer of the film, wrote the script based on his own idea together with Gvozden Đurić,who is also serving as a production assistant.

The cast consists of actors mostly from Serbia, but also from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Slovenia and Moldova. The main characters are played by Viktor Savić, Enis Bešlagić, Vojin Ćetković, Nina Seničar and Petar Bozović.

Bulgarian cinematographer Ivo Peichev has lensed the film. Acclaimed Belgian composer Dirk Brossé is responsible for the score.

The film is produced by Aleksa Balašević through Serbia’s Megdan Film in coproduction with Todor Chapkanov through Bulgaria’s Slice and Sergiu Pascaru through Moldova’s Pascaru Production, who is also the executive producer.

In June 2022, the project received a grant of approximately 128,000 EUR from the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities Vojvodina.

The shooting took place in Serbia, Moldova and Slovenia from the end of March till the end of May and then from mid-July up to the beginning of August 2023.

MEGDAN: Between Water and Fire is set for the premiere during the spring of 2024.

Production information:

Producer:

Megdan Film (Serbia)

Aleksa Balašević: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Slice (Bulgaria)

Pascaru Production (Moldova)

Credits:

Director: Todor Chapkanov

Scriptwriters: Aleksa Balašević, Gvozden Đurić

DoP: Ivo Peichev

Editor: Bohós Topakbashian

Composer: Dirk Brossé

Cast: Viktor Savić, Enis Bešlagić, Vojin Ćetković, Nina Seničar, Petar Bozović, Aleksandar Radojičić, Aleksandar Gavranić, Iva Krajnc Bagola, Alija Aljović, Blagoj Veselinov, Jovana Balašević, Maya Berović, Vaso Bakočević, Ion Bechet, Dušan Džakić, Miljan Davidović, Remz Bonjasky, Genadi Bojarkin, Marinika Bezenaru