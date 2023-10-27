PRODUCTION: Telekom Serbia Boards International Coproduction Series Scar

BELGRADE: The thriller TV series Scar / Cicatriz, which is currently in preproduction, is the first international TV series project of such magnitude for Telekom Serbia . The Spanish/Serbian/Mexican coproduction based on the bestseller by Juan Gómez-Jurado will start shooting by the end of 2023.

Scar is a coproduction of Amazon Prime Video, Spain’s RTVE and Telekom Serbia. From the pragmatic production point of view, the project is led by Spain’s Plano a Plano and Mexico’s Dopamin production companies, whereas the executive production is being dealt with by Asacha Media Grupa and Serbia’s Adrenalin.

Eight episodes are planned and the shooting will take place in Spain and Serbia, as it was announced at the MIPCOM market (16 – 19 October 2023) in Cannes, where the project was presented.

Spanish helmer Miguel Ángel Vivas is directing and the script is written by Pablo Roa, Fernando Sancristóbal and Verónica Marzá, the pens behind the successful TV shows Casa De Papel and Toy Boy.

No cast members have been disclosed up to this moment, but it is known that the cast will include Serbian actors and actresses, and that some of the dialogues will be in Serbian.

The series follows Irina, who at the age of 9 survived a brutal attack on her family, following which she set off on a long journey from Russia to Spain via the Balkans. During her journey full of drama and action, Irina falls in love with Simon, an unattractive but gifted programmer with no social skills, who himself is in danger, so her plans and life undergo a major change even if the ultimate goal remains the same.

Production Information:

Producers:

Amazon Prime Video

RTVE (Spain)

Telekom Srbija (Serbia)

Plano a Plano (Spain)

Dopamin (Mexico)

Executive producers:

Asacha Media Grupa

Adrenalin (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Miguel Ángel Vivas

Scriptwriters: Pablo Roa, Fernando Sancristóbal, Verónica Marzá (based on the novel by Juan Gómez-Jurado)

DoP: TBA

Cast: TBA