FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Serbia Chooses Russian Consul as Oscar Bid

BELGRADE: Miroslav Lekić’s seventh feature Russian Consul has been selected as Serbia’s contender for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

This was the last film for leading actor Žarko Laušević, who died in November 2023. Laušević played a Serbian psychiatrist Ilija Jugović, who goes to Kosovo, under the punishment of the Party, after the death of a patient in Belgrade. There he gets a job as a general practitioner in a local hospital and meets history professor Ljubo Božović, the self-proclaimed “Russian Consul“, an apparently psychiatric patient who claims that soon “Russia will become Russia again, and Kosovo will be Serbian again“.

Russian Consul / Ruski konzul is based on the same-titled bestselling novel by Vuk Drašković.

The cast consists of Serbian, Albanian and North Macedonian actors: Žarko Laušević, Nebojša Dugalić, Paulina Manov, Svetozar Cvetković, Visar Vishka, Danica Radulović, Mensur Shafqiu, Konstantin Fidanov, Petar Zekavica, Meto Jovanovski, Nada Macanković, Slaviša Čurović, Enver Petrovci and Tamara Aleksić.

Telekom Srbija and Vision Team produced the film with support from Film Center Serbia.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.