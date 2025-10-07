PRODUCTION: Predrag Ličina Shoots Serbian/Croatian Sci-Fi Comedy Virus of Pathological Kindness

BELGRADE: Serbian director Predrag Ličina is currently in production with his sophomore feature The Virus of Pathological Kindness / Virus patološke dobrote, a Serbian/Croatian joint supported by the respective national film centres. Its premiere is already set for the World Kindness Day - 13 November, in 2026.

During a snowy February night in Zagreb in 1983, an unknown man, claiming to have come in a time machine from the future, suddenly appears in the apartment of Croatian-Serbian language teacher Zorka Vasiljević. His startling predictions and disturbing tales of what is yet to come are slowly blurring the line between the real and the impossible. While trying to understand whether it is madness, fraud or truth, Zorka is faced with the idea that the fate of humanity depends upon her decisions.

“The time has finally come for me to shoot my second feature film, and I am doing it on this amazing location in the town of Pančevo. Genre-wise, it is a romantic sci-fi comedy with a strong intrusion of horror and western elements. The key roles are played by Hristina Popović, with whom I have already collaborated, and Nikola Đuričko. The filming is going according to plan, we are working full steam with faith in a good result”, Predrag Ličina said for FNE.

He is directing from his own script, and the roles are played by Hristina Popović, Nikola Đuričko, Gordan Kičić, Tihana Lazović Trifunović, Goran Bogdan, and Rade Šerbedžija.

Đorđe Vranješ of Serbia’s Stiglitz Productions is producing in coproduction with Vanja Sremac of Croatia’s Terminal 3. Film Center Serbia and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre have supported the project.

The budget is approximately 430,000 EUR, producer Đorđe Vranješ told FNE.

The shooting began on 23 September and is planned to wrap in October 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

Stiglitz Productions (Serbia)

Coproducer:

Terminal 3 (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Predrag Ličina

Scriptwriter: Predrag Ličina

DoPs: Saša Petković, Dragan Radetić

Editor: Vanja Kovačević

Production designer: Dušan Radoičić

Costume designer: Selena Orb

Makeup designer: Aleksandra Pavelkić

Composers: Jura Ferina, Pavao Miholjević

Sound designer: Zoran Maksimović

Cast: Hristina Popović, Nikola Đuričko, Gordan Kičić, Tihana Lazović Trifunović, Goran Bogdan, Rade Šerbedžija