PRODUCTION: Robert Kirchhoff In Postproduction with Slovak/Czech Alexander Dubček Doc

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Robert Kirchhoff is currently in postproduction with his creative documentary All Men Become Brothers / Všetci ľudia budú bratia. The film is produced by Kirchhoff´s atelier.doc and coproduced by the Radio and Television Slovakia , endorfilm (Czech Republic) and the Czech Television .

The production took place from 2018 to 2021 on locations in Kyrgyzstan, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany, Turkey and Slovakia. Personalities of domestic and foreign politics and culture, such as Romano Prodi, Umberto Eco, Pavel Kohout, Karel Vachek, Jáchym Topol, Petr Pithart, Eugen Gindl, and many orhers will appear in the film.

The figure of the Slovak politician Alexander Dubcek (1921-1992) is followed throughout the 20th century in situational circumstances revealing the internal conflicts of the personality of the politician, as well as of the society.

„The filming and organisation of the film were extremely demanding. They concerned an extensive collection of material including work with archival sources and protagonists from different parts of the world, where Dubcek left his mark. It also involved hundreds of hours of material in the range of 60 terabytes,“ director and producer Robert Kirchhoff told FNE.

The estimated budget of 372,864 EUR is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Creative Europe and the Czech Film Fund.

The international release is planned for November 2022, while the domestic premiere in Slovakia and the Czech Republic is scheduled for the spring of 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

atelier.doc (Slovakia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Radio and Television Slovakia (Slovakia)

endorfilm (Czech Republic)

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Robert Kirchhoff

Screenplay: Robert Kirchhoff

DOP: Juraj Chlpík

Editor: Jana Vlčková

Sound: Václav Fegl

Cast: Romano Prodi, Umberto Eco, Pavel Kohout, Karel Vachek, Jáchym Topol, Petr Pithart, Eugen Gindl and others