PRODUCTION: Estonian Director Jaak Kilmi in Postproduction with The Shadow

TALLINN: Estonian director Jaak Kilmi is currently in postproduction with his new feature film The Shadow / Vari.

A struggling poet and an unlikely detective (played by Pääru Oja) is solving frightening murder cases in 1890s Estonia, in a period of heavy Russification from the Tsar. Fighting crime and his inner demons, the detective is torn between madness and sanity, darkness and light. In crazy times, a madman might turn out to be the most effective of them all.

Indrek Hargla, who penned Melchior the Apothecary series, wrote the script.

“Continuing the local and international success of Melchior the Apothecary (represented internationally by Global Screen/Telepool) we are travelling along the same road of historic detective drama and we are going even deeper into the action, intrigue and violence. Next to Nordic Noir, the genre of Baltic Crime is arising”, Kristian Taska told FNE.

Kristian Taska is producing through Estonian Taska Film, Tanel Tatter and Veiko Esken through Apollo Film Productions and Armin Karu through HansaFilm, in coproduction with Tuuli Roosma through Reede.

The project is supported by the Estonian Film Foundation, as well as the Tartu Film Fund, Apollo Film Productions and HansaFilm. The total budget is 2 m EUR.

The shooting took place for 20 days from 15 September to 13 October 2023 in Tartumaa, Estonia.

The release of the film is set for the autumn of 2024. Hea Film will distribute the film in the Baltics.

Production Information:

Producers:

Taska Film (Estonia)

Apollo Film Productions (Estonia)

HansaFilm (Estonia)

Coproducer:

Reede (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: Jaak Kilmi

Screenwriter: Indrek Hargla

DoP: Mihkel Soe

Composer: Ardo Ran Varres

Cast: Pääru Oja, Kersti Heinloo, Rain Simmul, Karol Kuntsel, Alice Siil, Peeter Tammearu, Lena Barbara Luhse, Riho Kütsar, Ago Anderson, Andres Mähar, Tarmo Tagamets, Meelis Rämmeld, Veiko Jänes, Indrek Sammul