PRODUCTION: Teen Camp TV Series Debuts on Macedonian Radio Television

SKOPJE: Macedonian production company Riefenstahl released the first season of the teen TV series Teen Camp directed by Marko Gjokovik. The first episode of the spin-off of the popular TV show Dajte muzika premiered on MRT1 on 15 October 2022 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 20.15 CET.

The 10x30-minutes series depicts the problems of young people, such as first love, disappointment, jealousy, first drunkenness, relationship with parents, and more.

Shot in Skopje and Krushevo for a whole month in June and July 2022, Teen Camp follows several teenagers and participants in a music camp. All participants have the same goal, to win the main prize, a scholarship to the University of California, Berkeley Department of Music.

The screenplay was written by Slavica Pakovska, who is producing through Riefenstahl. The cast includes well-known actors Petar Mirchevski, Ivica Dimitrijevic, Oliver Mitkovski, Tanja Kochovska Pavlovska, Dragan Pavlovski, Dragana Levenska, as well as young actors Miha Gigov, Filip Popovski Anastasija Dzabirski, Filip Ivkovski, Petar Manic, and others.

Macedonian Radio Television is coproducing and supporting the series.

Production Information:

Producer:

Riefenstahl Production (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Macedonian Radio Television (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Marko Gjokovik

Scriptwriter: Slavica Pakovska

DoP: Dragan Pakovski

Editors: Blagoja Nedelkovski, Daniel Veljanovski

Music: Luka Gjorgievski

Costume design: Ana Isaieva

Cast: Petar Mirchevski, Ivica Dimitrijevic, Oliver Mitkovski, Tanja Kochovska Pavlovska, Dragan Pavlovski, Dragana Levenska, Angela Dimitrova, Branko Beninov, Miha Gigov, Filip Popovski Anastasija Dzabirski, Filip Ivkovski, Petar Manic, Marija Janchevska, Darija Vrachevic, Dalija Stojmenova, Kristijan Georgiev, Damjan Mishov, Marin Stojanovski, Fjona Iseni, Kalina Kalchoski, Anja Stojanova