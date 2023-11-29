PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Vladimir Tagić Shoots Yugo Florida, Serbian/Montenegrin/Croatian/ Bulgarian Coproduction

BELGRADE: Serbian director Vladimir Tagić, known for popular TV series Morning Changes Everything / Jutro će promeniti sve and Children of Evil / Deca zla , is currently shooting his debut feature Yugo Florida. The film is a coproduction between Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia and Bulgaria.

The protagonist of the script, penned by Milan Ramšak Marković and Vladimir Tagić, is Zoran (30), a chronically tired worker on the night shift of the Big Brother reality show, where he watches the participants sleep on about 50 monitors. After the end of the shift, in one of morning attempts to fall asleep, Zoran is called by his estranged father Vesa (60). Vesa has cancer. Zoran and Vesa are dragged from doctor to doctor, through the institutional chaos of the state and private health sector. Although he is fully committed to helping his father, Zoran does not accept that Vesa is slowly leaving this world.

The cast is being led by Andrija Kuzmanović and Nikola Pejaković, and it also includes Hana Selimović, Jovana Stojiljković and Snježana Sinovčić Šiškov.

Marija Stojanović of Serbia’s Sense Production is producing the film in coproduction with Ivan Marinović through Montenegro’s Adriatic Western, Ivan Kelava through Croatia’s Eclectica and Katya Trichkova through Bulgaria’s Contrast Films.

The project is supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the Bulgarian National Film Center, as well as by Eurimages and Creative Europe MEDIA.

The total budget is 650,000 EUR, Marija Stojanović told FNE.

Yugo Florida is being shot on location around Belgrade and the nearby town of Mladenovac. The shooting it is expected to be finished by the end of November 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Sense Production (Serbia)

Marija Stojanović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Adriatic Western (Montenegro)

Eclectica (Croatia)

Contrast Films (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Vladimir Tagić

Scriptwriters: Milan Ramšak Marković, Vladimir Tagić

DoP: Aleksandar Karaulić

Editor: Draganvon Petrović

Production designer: Dragana Baćović

Production designer: Lidija Andrić

Cast: Andrija Kuzmanović, Nikola Pejaković, Hana Selimović, Jovana Stojiljković, Snježana Sinovčić Šiškov