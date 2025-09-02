PRODUCTION: Jelena Maksimović Wrapped Shooting on Regional Coproduction Until the Day Ends

BELGRADE: Young Serbian editor Jelena Maksimović has entered postproduction with her first feature film as a director, Until The Day Ends / Do kraja dana. The film is a coproduction of Serbia, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Slovenia.

The plot revolves around 20-year-old Lena, who runs away from a family that makes her unhappy, and meets Stefan, who is two years older, and with whom she shares her desire to be accepted and free. During one night, they join demonstrations marked by unstoppable popular discontent.

„Until the Day Ends stems from my personal relationship with the city I grew up in and from the desire to tell a story about love that is born at a moment when society is being shaken from its very foundations. Lena and Stefan come from different worlds, but they are connected by the search for freedom that leads them from family breakdowns and unrest in the streets to nature, the only space where they can breathe and sense a common political horizon. Told in one breath of youth, the film questions the genre boundaries of melodrama, comedy and crime film.“ Jelena Maksimović told FNE.

The script written by the director herself has been co-written by Olga Dimitrijević and Ivan Salatić. Paul Spengemann from Germany is the film’s DoP. The cast is led by Lena Trifunović, Andrija Krivokapić, Irina Hotomski, Stefan Tarabić, Nataša Radenković Čakardić and Miodrag Dragičević.

Jelena Angelovski (Serbia) is the producer, and the coproducers are: Miha Černec and Jožko Rutar (Slovenia); Nikolay Mutafchiev (Bulgaria); and Dušan Kasalica and Ivan Salatić (Montenegro), whereas Savina Smederevac is the line producer. The film is a coproduction between Serbia’s Taurunum Film, Bulgaria’s Premierplus Studio, Montenegro’s Meander Film, and Slovenia’s Staragara. The project has been supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, then Slovenian Film Centre, and Creative Europe - MEDIA.

The production took 20 shooting days, over July and August 2025 on locations in Belgrade, Zemun, Novi Sad and Deliblato Sands. The reported budget is approximately 450,000 EUR. The film is expected to premiere over the course of spring or summer of 2026.

Production Information:

Producer:

Taurunum Film (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Premierplus Studio (Bulgaria)

Meander Film (Montenegro)

Staragara (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Jelena Maksimović

Scriptwriters: Jelena Maksimovič, Olga Dimitrijević, Ivan Salatić

DoP: Paul Spengemann

Editor: Jan Klemsche

Production designer: Livija Mikić

Costume designers: Milica Kolarić, Barbi Drmota

Sound designer: Vladimir Živkovi

Cast: Lena Trifunović, Andrija Krivokapić, Irina Hotomski, Stefan Tarabić, Nataša Radenković Čakardić, Miodrag Dragičević