PRODUCTION: Miroslav Terzić in Postproduction with International Coproduction Who Are We

The film explores the world of teenagers and the dynamics of peer violence. During a school trip, second-year high school students, collectively responsible for the bullying of their classmate Andrija, who committed suicide, must face the consequences of their actions.

“In one way or another, all of us have encountered this topic during our childhood, whether directly or indirectly. For me, it became clear that it was time to make a film about it. Still, the story goes beyond the boundaries of a classroom or the frame of peer violence. As we all witness daily, we live in a profoundly violent society. What happens to our children is not an isolated phenomenon, it is a reflection of the reality we all share”, Miroslav Terzić told FNE.

He also said: ”The film seeks to capture a broader picture while focusing on a single school class. What truly concerns me here is the mechanism of violence itself. We are dealing with guilt, with the burden carried by these children as they embark on their journey. Each one of them confronts guilt and conscience differently: for some, that burden turns into new acts of violence; for others, it becomes fear and an overwhelming sense of responsibility”.

The screenplay was written by Vladimir Arsenijević, Miroslav Terzić, and Bojan Vuletić, and the cast is led by young Jovan Ginić and Klara Hrvanović, as well as Tihana Lazović and Branislav Trifunović.

The film is produced by Snežana van Houwelingen and Branislav Trifunović of Serbia’s This and That Productions in coproduction with Luxembourg’s Paul Thiltges Distribution, Italy’s Nightswim, Bulgaria’s Invictus, and Croatia’s Kinorama.

Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, MIC Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, and Creative Europe –MEDIA are backing the project.

The shooting took place in October - December 2024.

After being showcased at When East Meets West 2022 in Trieste, and BRIFF Co-Pro Market 2022 in Brussels, the film is curently looking for a sales agent.

„We are currently looking for the right international sales partner. For us, it’s not only about finding a sales company, but about finding the best possible match for the film, someone who will understand its sensitivity, its artistic and social relevance, and who will be committed to bringing it to audiences worldwide. We strongly believe that Who Are We has strong potential to resonate internationally, and we want to work with a partner who shares this vision“, producer Snežana van Houwelingen told FNE.

The premiere is set in 2026.

At the 2025 Sarajevo Film Festival, within the scope of the CineLink Work in Progress segment, Who Are We received the newly established HBO Award consisting of 30,000 EUR support, along with a direct license for broadcasting in 15 HBO territories in Central and Southeast Europe.

Production Information:

Producer:

This and That Productions (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Paul Thiltges Distribution (Luxembourg)

Nightswim (Italy)

Invictus Bulgaria)

Kinorama (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Miroslav Terzić

Scriptwriters: Vladimir Arsenijević, Miroslav Terzić, Bojan Vuletić

DoP: Damjan Radovanović

Main cast: Jovan Ginić, Klara Hrvanović, Tihana Lazović, Branislav Trifunović