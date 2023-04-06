PRODUCTION: Emir Kapetanović Shoots Road Film/Comedy When Santa Claus Was a Communist

SARAJEVO: Emir Kapetanović is currently in production with his debut feature When Santa Claus Was a Communist / Ne skreći sa staze, which is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia.

This film leans on a true story, when several years ago a big debate broke out about banning Santa Claus in kindergartens in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It tells the story of group of actors who go deep into provinces with a play for kids about Santa Claus. Kids are overjoyed, but grownups are not. The team must face bans because of ethnic and religious prejudices between Catholics and Muslims living and governing in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mirvad Kurić, Zana Marjanović, Miraj Grbić, Mirza Tanović and Kristen Winters play the main parts.

When Santa Claus Was a Communist is produced by DEPO in coproduction with Eurofilm (Croatia) and Emote (Serbia), and in partnership with CKA Charlama, FTV and Cinema TV. The producers are Angelina Albijanić Duraković and Jasmin Duraković.

Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, the Government of Central Bosnian Canton, as well as the local community of the City of Bugojno are supporting the project.

The budget is 600,000 EUR and the producers are still looking for possible partners. Also, as no sales agent is attached to the film yet, the producers are open to negotiations for all the regions.

Principal photography started on 11 March 2023 in Bugojno and the film should be completed by the end of 2023, with the premiere planned for the beginning of 2024.

Thus far, Emir Kapetanović’s directing career has been mostly connected to the theatre and work on short and documentary films.

Production Information:

Producer:

DEPO (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Jasmin Duraković: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Eurofilm (Croatia)

Emote (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Emir Kapetanović

Scriptwriter: Vahid Duraković

DoP: Mikša Anđelić

Editor: Julie Marney

Sound designer: Igor Čamo

Set and costume designer: Monika Močević

Music: Adis Sirbubalo, Mario Knezović

Cast: Mirvad Kurić, Zana Marjanović, Miraj Grbić, Mirza Tanović, Kristen Winters, Goran Kostić, Vanesa Glođo, Miro Barnjak, Armin Omerović, Rijad Gvozden