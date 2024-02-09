PRODUCTION: Lithuanian Director Laurynas Bareisa in Postproduction with Drowning Dry

VILNIUS: Lithuanian director/writer/cinematographer Laurynas Bareisa is currently in postproduction with his sophomore feature Drowning Dry (working title), which is a coproduction between Lithuania and Latvia.

Together with her sister Justė‘s family, Ernesta, her husband Lukas, and their son Kristupas are spending their weekend at a country house after her husband‘s victory in a mixed-martial arts tournament. The two families spend their time swimming in a nearby lake, having dinner and discussing family finances. After a near tragic accident, the sisters become single mothers and the second part of the film will follow their life in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Gelmine Glemzaite, Agne Kaktaite, Giedrius Kiela and Paulius Markevicius are the main actors of the film.

"Drowning Dry is essentially about a group of people dealing with an almost tragic event that causes them experience emotional trauma in different ways. I used irregular repetition borrowed from the dry drowning condition as a structural element of the story in order to highlight the various ways of receiving and dealing with trauma. It helped me to organically merge story, subject and theme into one”, Laurynas Bareisa told FNE.

Klementina Remeikaite of Lithuanian Afterschool is producing the film in coproduction with Matiss Kaza of Latvian Trickster Pictures.

“In my opinion, the feeling you’ll experience after watching this film will be beyond categorisation as either good or bad”, Klementina Remeikaite told FNE.

The project received 567,000 EUR in production support from the Lithuanian Film Centre, 90,000 EUR coproduction support from the National Film Centre of Latvia and 150,000 EUR coproduction support from Eurimages.

The rest of the 1,088,580 EUR film budget consists of the Lithuanian tax incentive scheme, private and producers’ self-investments, local partnerships as well as contributions from the national Lithuanian broadcaster LRT and the Latvian broadcaster.

The film was shot entirely in Lithuania, near Vilnius, in late summer (August – September 2023) and late autumn (November – December 2023).

At the moment the film is locked and ready for postproduction (sound mix and colour grading), which will be done in partnership with Tint Post in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The delivery date is May 2024, when the film will be ready to premiere in festivals.

The producers are looking for sales agent and distributors.

Production Information:

Producer:

Afterschool (Lithuania)

Klementina Remeikaite: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Coproducer:

Trickster Pictures (Latvia)

Credits:

Director: Laurynas Bareisa

Scriptwriter: Laurynas Bareisa

DoP: Laurynas Bareisa

Editor: Silvija Vilkait

Production designer: Sigita Simkunaite

Sound designer: Julius Grigelionis

Costume designer: Laura Jancauska

Make-up artist: Beata Rjabovska

Main cast: Gelmine Glemzaite, Agne Kaktaite, Giedrius Kiela, Paulius Markevicius